Interview with Pål Steigan: Imperialism and Liberation Strategies in Europe and the Middle East





It´s the Same Propaganda Machine Again: We are lied into wars!

In Europe we are lied into wars again.

Excerpt from the Interview with Pål Steigan who explains the historic context of the ongoing geostrategic powerstruggle between the imperialistic blocs in Europe and the Middle East.



see the full interview:

Pål Steigan explains the historic context of the ongoing geostrategic powerstruggle between the imperialistic blocs:

In 1991, the Soviet Union ceased to exist, and soon the Eastern bloc was also history. And thus the balance was broken, the one that had maintained the old order. And now a huge area was available for redivision. The weakened Russia barely managed to preserve its own territory, and not at all the area that just before was controlled by the Soviet Union.

“Never has a so large area been open for redivision. It was the result of two horrible world wars that anew was up for grabs. It could not but lead to war.” (Pål Steigan 1999)

